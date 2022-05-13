Bing Top Rated Tutors Carousel Through Microsoft TakeLessons

Bing Search has a new carousel for "top rated tutors" for keyword searches such as [piano], [makeup], [guitar] and so on. This brings up a special search carousel that pulls data from TakeLessons, a Microsoft owned property.

Here is a screenshot of the [piano] query for "explore top rated piano tutors."

When you click on anything within this carousel, you are taken to TakeLessons which is owned by Microsoft.

Here are more examples from Glenn Gabe and Khushal Bherwani:

Checking out Bing's "Interesting reads" carousel and just saw a new SERP call-to-action for Microsoft's TakeLessons site/service. IMO, this sort of needs a (bigger) disclaimer... More than "Powered by Microsoft". pic.twitter.com/16Wm50j7VB — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 12, 2022

Learn more with Take Lessons by Microsoft Bing - pic.twitter.com/g4SvP5VzKs — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 4, 2022

Microsoft Bing should probably have some sort of disclaimer to link to its own property, right?

