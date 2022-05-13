Bing Top Rated Tutors Carousel Through Microsoft TakeLessons

May 13, 2022
Bing Search has a new carousel for "top rated tutors" for keyword searches such as [piano], [makeup], [guitar] and so on. This brings up a special search carousel that pulls data from TakeLessons, a Microsoft owned property.

Here is a screenshot of the [piano] query for "explore top rated piano tutors."

When you click on anything within this carousel, you are taken to TakeLessons which is owned by Microsoft.

Here are more examples from Glenn Gabe and Khushal Bherwani:

Microsoft Bing should probably have some sort of disclaimer to link to its own property, right?

