Google Tests AI-Generated Answer Results Open By Default

Google Robot Open Box

Google is testing opening the normally closed/collapsed AI Answer box. Meaning, normally you need to manually tap to expand the answer, here Google is testing opening these boxes by default, without you needing to click expand.

Here is what it normally looks like:

Google Ai Answers Closed

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ai Answers Closed

Sachin Patel posted on X how it is now opened by default for him:

Google Ai Answers Open Default

Here are more videos of this:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Tests AI-Generated Answer Results Open By Default

Feb 25, 2025 - 7:21 am

