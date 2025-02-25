Google is testing opening the normally closed/collapsed AI Answer box. Meaning, normally you need to manually tap to expand the answer, here Google is testing opening these boxes by default, without you needing to click expand.

Here is what it normally looks like:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Sachin Patel posted on X how it is now opened by default for him:

Here are more videos of this:

Google's AI-generated answer opens by default when we search for anything @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/Px7bUhCQbA — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) February 24, 2025

