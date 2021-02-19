Google Search Central Live Conference Is Next Week

Google announced the Google Search Central Live Conference. It seems to be taking place on February 23, 2021 between the hours of 7:00PM and 8:35 PM (EST). Google said this event is scheduled for the "timezone to suit parts of the Asia-Pacific region."

So that is why the blog post about this announcement says February 24th because it will be the 24th in the Asia-Pacific region. No worries if you are sleeping, the "content will be available on our YouTube channel afterwards," Google said.

There are three talks for this event over the hour and a half time frame or so:

A fireside chat with Cherry Prommawin, Danny Sullivan, Ashley Berman Hale, and Martin Splitt

A live technical SEO case study with Kristina Azarenko and Martin Splitt

A live session of Search Off The Record with Gary Illyes, John Mueller, and Martin Splitt

The fireside chat I guess is just a chat, but the "Solving technical SEO issues" will have Kristina Azarenko and Martin Splitt who will look at a case study of a website with a technical SEO issue. We will see how to approach the challenge, how to debug the issue and how to resolve it. The "Search Off The Record LIVE" will be John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt from the Google Search Relations team who will record an episode of the Search Off The Record live where you can get your comments and questions in, if they like it enough.

Google said you interact with the speakers through the chat in real time.

You can register here - I do not think there is a limit and you can learn more about it on this blog post.

Forum discussion at Twitter.