Google: Ignore Black Hat Traffic, We Do.

Google's John Mueller said it is safe to ignore black hat traffic, he said it is just spam and there is no need to worry about it from an SEO perspective. He said on Reddit that black hat traffic is just spam and you should ignore it.

The Reddit post wrote that he was concerned this black hat traffic that he did not pay for or want may hurt his site. He wrote:

I get daily 0.8 sec average 1000 traffic from "mytraffic.shop" to our homepage. It is shown on search google insights but not on Google search console "web search clicks" (it makes sense as they are not from search). There are not even counted in the WordPress site stats. I never paid for any traffic on any platform. Do you think this traffic can be harmful? Is it a way for this site to advertise itself? Should I block it or don't bother?

John Mueller of Google responded saying "Ignore it; Google does. It's just spam."

I know it can be concerning to see a ton of spammy traffic coming in but there is really no need to worry that it might impact your Google rankings. Unless that ends up being a DDoS attack and takes down your site but that is a larger issue to worry about.

