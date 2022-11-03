Google Search Lets You Expand Video On Top Of Search Results

Nov 3, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Search, for some videos, allows you to click an expand icon on some videos it shows you in the search results. That expand button will then overlay a larger playable video with more details.

I think this is new, Punit said it is a test, but it seems to be fully live for me, he shared some examples on Twitter, which I will embed below.

Here is what the expand icon looks like:

click for full size

When you click on it, it overlays this on top of the search results:

click for full size

Here are the videocasts from Punit:

Google has done video overlays in search before, many and many times.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads Changes Policies For Government Documents & Official Services
 
blog comments powered by Disqus