Google Merchant Center Image Policy Enforcement Going On The Item Level

Google has announced that the image policy enforcement in Google Merchant Center is no longer going to be on the account-level and will switch to item-level disapprovals. So disapprovals will be on a more granular basis going forward.

Google explained "over the next few weeks, as a part of a gradual rollout, any accounts that are currently warned or under preemptive item disapproval due to image promotional text will be automatically overturned, and item-level disapprovals will be applied to affected products instead."

Google also took this time to recommend you to opt in to automatic image improvements.

So keep this change in mind, there may be a shift in your Google Merchant Center listings over this change.

