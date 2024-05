Google can show the owner of the business in the local panels in the Google search results. I suspect this is not new but I don't believe I've seen this before, where Google will add an "owner" attribute to the local panel.

I spotted this via Anthony Higman, who posted this on X - I was able to replicate it, so here is the screenshot:

The Fastcompany link links to the story about the owner on that publication.

Have you seen this before?

Forum discussion at X.