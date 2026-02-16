Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google search ranking volatility remained heated through the weekend. A new study says Google AI Overviews clicks are shifting from organic clicks to paid clicks. Google warned about serving "not available" content with JavaScript. Google and Bing both call markdown files messy and cause more load requirements. Google Ads has a new calculate your conversion value for new customers. Google stopped parked domains on the Search Partner Network.

