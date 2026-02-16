Daily Search Forum Recap: February 16, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google search ranking volatility remained heated through the weekend. A new study says Google AI Overviews clicks are shifting from organic clicks to paid clicks. Google warned about serving "not available" content with JavaScript. Google and Bing both call markdown files messy and cause more load requirements. Google Ads has a new calculate your conversion value for new customers. Google stopped parked domains on the Search Partner Network.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Remains Heated Through The Weekend
    On February 10th, we reported the beginning of yet another unconfirmed Google Search ranking update. The volatility has not cooled yet and it seems it may have even heated up through the weekend.
  • Data: Google AI Overview Clicks Shifting To Shopping Search Ads
    There is some new data out that shows that yes, Google's AI Overviews are causing a huge decline in clicks to websites organically but it is also showing that for e-commerce queries, there is a massive increase in clicks on search ads and product/shopping ads.
  • Google Warns Not To Serve "Not Available" With JavaScript
    Google's John Mueller warned one site owner not to load "not available" in the JavaScript before the actual content that loads is available. It can lead Google to believe the page does not exist, preventing indexing and ranking in Google Search.
  • New Google Ads Calculate Your Conversion Value For New Customers
    Google Ads has this new feature that lets advertisers calculate your conversion value for new customers. It says, "Select a lower target ROAS to adjust the incremental conversion value used to bid for new customers."
  • Google & Bing: Markdown Files Messy & Causes More Crawl Load
    We covered the topic of markdown files before but now we have more commentary from official representatives from Google and Bing on the topic. In short, they call markdown files messy, it can cause issues with finding errors, cause more crawl load and either way, the search engines use what people/humans can see over what bots can see.
  • Google Ends Parked Domains (AFD) On Search Partner Network
    Google Ads has ended its Parked Domains (AFD) as an ad surface within the Search Partner Network effective February 10, 2026. Google wrote, "Parked Domains (AFD) will cease to be an ad surface within the Search Partner Network effective February 10, 2026."
  • Matching Clothing With Google Office Walls
    This photo caught my attention. You have this wild neon blue and green color pattern on one of the walls in the Google Playa Vista office. But then you have this person dressed up to match the colors of those walls.

