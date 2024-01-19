Google Job Search Results Tests New Interface

Google seems to be testing a new interface for the job search results. The old interface was more like a boxed in module, the new interface seems to flow more nicely and be more integrated into the search results user interface.

This new design was spotted by Alexander Chukovski who posted the screenshot on X - he said, "new Google SERP features live in Germany part of an ongoing Google Jobs update."

Here is that screenshot:

New Google Job Search Interface

Here is how it compares to what I see:

Google Job Search Interface

Here are more screenshots:

I think this interface looks better, what do you think?

He did a deeper dive on these changes on his blog.

Forum discussion at X.

 

