Google seems to be testing a new interface for the job search results. The old interface was more like a boxed in module, the new interface seems to flow more nicely and be more integrated into the search results user interface.

This new design was spotted by Alexander Chukovski who posted the screenshot on X - he said, "new Google SERP features live in Germany part of an ongoing Google Jobs update."

Here is that screenshot:

Here is how it compares to what I see:

Here are more screenshots:

@rustybrick new Google SERP features live in Germany part of an ongoing Google Jobs update pic.twitter.com/jZIigztHeb — Alexander Chukovski (@alexchukovski) January 17, 2024

The jobs list is not new, It is a completely updated UX and the serp feature is also new. It appears only for job related searches. pic.twitter.com/C19fBdL7rZ — Alexander Chukovski (@alexchukovski) January 17, 2024

I think this interface looks better, what do you think?

He did a deeper dive on these changes on his blog.

