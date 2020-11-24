NY Times & Other Publishers Dislike Google's Quotes In The News Box

Nov 24, 2020
There are a number of publishers, including Anna Dubenko, the Deputy Audience Director at The New York Times, who are not happy how Google shows that "Quotes In The News Box." The issue is, she said, the quotes can be taken out of context because Google is not showing enough context.

This is a screen shot of this box and Anna Dubenko said on Twitter "Google’s choice to pull out prominent quotes from news articles without the story’s context is... not great."

click for full size

Danny Sullivan from Google, who has a ton of experience in the publishing world, said:

Here is the dialog back and forth:

I wonder if Google will adapt these or not?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

