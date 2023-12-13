Google Ads Step-By-Step Guide To Business Operations Verification

Google Ads will make it easier to complete the business operations verification. Google will add "a step-by-step guide to complete business operations verification, clarify reasons for failing business operations verifications, and add example scenarios in which an advertiser may be selected to complete business operations verification as part of the advertiser verification program," the company announced.

In your Google Ads account you can access this step-by-step guide by clicking the Billing icon Billing Icon, then click Advertiser verification. You may also access this page via in-account prompts and notifications.

Then you can check whether one of the following steps appears on the page under "Your status". This indicates that you are required to complete business operations verification. Then click Get Started next to the step and complete the application form.

Google said "this update was made solely to provide additional information to advertisers and no changes to enforcement scope were made to the advertiser verification program."

