Google Tests Shaded Tiled Product Results Grid

Google Search and its shopping results have been pretty wild over the past year or so and Google keeps on testing new features in this area. Now we are seeing reports of Google shading and tiling product results in the search interface.

Cory spotted this tiled and shaded interface for product search results in the Google interface. He shared some screenshots on X:

Here are more screenshots:

Seeing some tiled Organic results in Google...



Cory (@chowell18) December 7, 2023

What do you think of this look?

