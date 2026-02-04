Daily Search Forum Recap: February 4, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's search rankings are highly volatile, and Google has not yet confirmed any official updates. Google seems to have targeted self-promotional listicles from showing up in the search results, at least many. Microsoft released the Publisher Content Marketplace to pay publishers to license its content for AI. Google commented about serving markdown pages to LLM crawlers. Google Ad Network was investigated for invalid clicks. Googlebot's limit for web pages is 15MB, 64MB for PDFs and 2MB for other file types.

