Daily Search Forum Recap: February 4, 2026

Feb 4, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's search rankings are highly volatile, and Google has not yet confirmed any official updates. Google seems to have targeted self-promotional listicles from showing up in the search results, at least many. Microsoft released the Publisher Content Marketplace to pay publishers to license its content for AI. Google commented about serving markdown pages to LLM crawlers. Google Ad Network was investigated for invalid clicks. Googlebot's limit for web pages is 15MB, 64MB for PDFs and 2MB for other file types.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up Big Time Starting On February 2nd
    I was hoping, well, not really, that Google would calm down a bit since we had such a volatile January. But the Google Search results volatility is still very volatile, and the shuffling in those results is still shaking up.
  • Google Hit Self-Promotional Listicles In Recent Unconfirmed Updates?
    Google may have hit those self-promotional and self-serving listicle articles in one of the more recent unconfirmed Google search ranking updates. Lily Ray dug into a pattern she spotted with these types of pieces of content, mostly in the SaaS space, being hit hard with the January Google updates.
  • Microsoft Publisher Content Marketplace - Pay For AI To License Content
    Microsoft announced the expansion of the Microsoft Publisher Content Marketplace. This marketplace is designed to give publishers a new revenue stream, provides AI systems with scaled access to premium content, and deliver better responses for consumers. In short, it will pay for using your content in its AI.
  • Google On Serving Markdown Pages To LLM Crawlers
    Google's John Mueller responded to a question on the pros and cons of serving raw markdown pages to LLM crawlers and bots. John didn't say much but he did list a number of concerns and things you should be on top of, if you do go down that avenue.
  • Google Ad Network Invalid Clicks Report: Fraud vs Accidental
    Mike Ryan posted data on the percentage of invalid clicks on the Google Ad Network, broken down by fraudulent clicks or likely accidental clicks. It shows the Google Display Network has the most invalid clicks, but search partners have the most fraudulent invalid clicks.
  • Googlebot File Limit Is 15MB But 64MB For PDF & 2MB For Other File Types
    We have known for a long time that Google can crawl web pages up to the first 15MB but now Google updated some of its help documentation to clarify that it will crawl the first 64MB of a PDF file and the first 2MB of other supported file types.
  • Google's First 2026 Winter Olympics Doodle: Curling
    Google posted its first Winter Olympics Doodle, special logo, for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The first sport Google covered is curling. The Doodle is an animated GIF of an Olympian pushing the curling stone down the ice.
  • Google Founder Sergey Brin Visits Miami Office
    Here is a photo from several weeks ago where Google's co-founder, Sergey Brin, stopped by the Google Miami office for a visit. He "had an impromptu Q&A with us, and kindly agreed to take several group," was posted on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Overviews Bug Removes Links & Citations

Feb 4, 2026 - 4:39 pm
Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 14% - Google's Biggest Revenue & Ad Revenue Yet

Feb 4, 2026 - 4:10 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 4, 2026

Feb 4, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up Big Time Starting On February 2nd

Feb 4, 2026 - 7:55 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Publisher Content Marketplace - Pay For AI To License Content

Feb 4, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Hit Self-Promotional Listicles In Recent Unconfirmed Updates?

Feb 4, 2026 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up Big Time Starting On February 2nd
Next Story: Google Ad Revenue Up 14% - Google's Biggest Revenue & Ad Revenue Yet

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.