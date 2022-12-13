Google Tests Featured Snippets Not In Position Zero, Again

Google is once again testing showing the featured snippet, aka position zero, not in the first or position zero slot but rather under position one or even further down the page. We first noticed this back in April 2020 but maybe that was a bug.

Here are screenshots from Punit and Kopek on Twitter of them spotted this yesterday:

this is not about infinity scroll,

google testing various position of featured snippet on SERP.

See: https://t.co/4QbmzOeDss — Punit (@Punit6008) December 12, 2022

I am not sure if this is some sort of bug with the continuous scroll feature rolling out on desktop or if this is a new feature of sorts?

Brodie Clark also did a deeper dive on this new location and more over here.

Forim discussion at Twitter.