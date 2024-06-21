Google Posts Safe Search FAQs

Ashwarya, the Community Manager for Google Search, posted a bunch of resources around Google Safe Search. He wrote, "We are going to help you out in every way possible. Here are a few articles to get you started on Safe Search."

These documents should help searchers properly configure Google's Safe Search filter for Google Search.

Here are the listing of articles:

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.

 

