Ashwarya, the Community Manager for Google Search, posted a bunch of resources around Google Safe Search. He wrote, "We are going to help you out in every way possible. Here are a few articles to get you started on Safe Search."
These documents should help searchers properly configure Google's Safe Search filter for Google Search.
Here are the listing of articles:
- Filter or blur explicit results with SafeSearch [Computer/iPhone/iPad/Android]
- Enable SafeSearch
- Check if your SafeSearch setting is locked
- Lock SafeSearch for accounts, devices & networks you manage
- Manage Search on your child's Google Account
- Control access to Google services by age
- Set Chrome policies for users or browsers
- Update your account to meet age requirements
- Content policies for Google Search
- Age requirements on Google Accounts
- Fix issues with SafeSearch
- Find out how to optimize your site for SafeSearch
- Reverting Search settings state to a previous version
Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.