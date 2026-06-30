Bing Search Source Favicons Tests Overlay Vs Anchors

Jun 30, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Search

Microsoft Bing is testing having the source favicons at the top of the search results page work as an overlay box with more links. Previously, when you clicked on an icon it would anchor you down to that specific search result on the page but instead, in this tests, there is an overlay with the links.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a video of it on X - I made that video into a GIF:

Bing Source Links Favicon Overlay

The other method is that when you click on those icons at the top, it just anchors you down to the search results you clicked on.

I think I prefer the anchor down method but it is worth testing both.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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