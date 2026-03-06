Google sent out emails to some advertisers and also posted on its blog about changes coming to the Customer Match uploads in the Google Ads APl. After April 1, 2026, those data uploads are no longer going to work in the Google Ads API and must be done in the Data Manager API instead.

This email was posted by Arpan Banerjee on LinkedIn who wrote, "If you use Customer Match with the Google Ads API, a change is coming."

The email says:

We're writing to inform you of upcoming changes to Customer Match uploads in the Google Ads API. After April 1, 2026, you must use the Data Manager AP! for this functionality. You're receiving this email because you haven't uploaded data to Customer Match lists from the developer token in your Google Ads manager account (Customer ID ###) in the last 180 days. Effective April 1, 2026, Customer Match data uploads using the Google Ads API with your developer token will fail. If you want to upload data to Customer Match lists, you should instead use the Data Manager APi to manage and upload data to Customer Match lists. For non-Customer Match operations, you should continue to use the Google Ads API. What is changing? The Data Manager API provides a unified data ingestion API for sending data across all Google platforms, with enhanced security protocols compared to the Google Ads API. Developers who aren't actively uploading data to Customer Match lists in the Ads API (no Customer Match data uploads in the last 180 days using OfflineUserDataJobService or UserDataService) will receive an error when attempting to upload data to Customer Match lists. Why are we doing this? The Data Manager API provides a better developer experience and has new exclusive features, such as confidential matching and encryption. Developers can use the Data Manager API for Customer Match list management and uploads. Review our blog post and upgrade guide for more information.

Here is a screenshot:

So make sure to change your API endpoints for these, if you have not already.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.