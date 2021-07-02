Google: Crawl Budget, GoogleBot, Scheduler & JavaScript

I read one of those deep thought lines online from Johan Hulsen on Twitter who asked Gary Illyes of Google a question on crawling. In short, Johan asked if the crawl budget looks to the scheduler, which kind of depends on Googlebot, but Googlebot does not render pages, how does it find links within JavaScript pages.

Let me share the tweet, in which even Gary Illyes from Google was impressed (Gary is hard to impress):

that's a brilliant observation — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) June 29, 2021

This came up when Gary put it out there to submit questions for the Search Off the Record podcast:

i think we recorded the last part of the advanced how search work for the #sotr podcast. is there something else Google Search related you'd like to hear about? if so, leave your idea in a comment. pic.twitter.com/8OSA4vTlZP — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) June 29, 2021

So feel free to submit more questions on Twitter but what do you think the answer is to the question above?

