Google: Others Copying Your Content Wouldn't Results In Your Pages Rank Lower

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that just because someone is copying your content, that doesn't mean your pages will rank lower in Google Search. He said "others copying your content wouldn't be reason for your pages to rank lower."

This answer was in response to the a concern about people scraping his site and how that might impact his site's ranking in Google Search.

Here are those tweets:

Others copying your content wouldn't be reason for your pages to rank lower. In some cases, the DMCA process might be an option too. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) November 23, 2020

Reminder, Google said that copied content can outrank the original source when that original source web site has quality issues.

So there you have it. Do you disagree?

