Google Chrome In Google Search Tests Hiding URLs In URL Bar

So domains are the most important part of the URL, eh? Well, here is Google Chrome testing hiding the Google search URL from displaying and instead just showing the query you entered into Google in the Google Chrome URL bar.

This is what I see, Google showing the URL of the search:

David Burgess spotted this test and posted it on Twitter:

@dannysullivan @rustybrick I'm hoping this is just a glitch or I'm special . . . No URL at all in the browser, just the keyword pic.twitter.com/oobPITNEyh — David Burgess (@davidburgess00) January 24, 2020

This comes days after Danny Sullivan of Google said "Domain names are the most important part of URLs; these haven't been removed, because we agree this is important to show."

Forum discussion at Twitter.