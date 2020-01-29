Google Chrome In Google Search Tests Hiding URLs In URL Bar

Jan 29, 2020 • 7:40 am | comments (7) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

So domains are the most important part of the URL, eh? Well, here is Google Chrome testing hiding the Google search URL from displaying and instead just showing the query you entered into Google in the Google Chrome URL bar.

click for full size

This is what I see, Google showing the URL of the search:

click for full size

David Burgess spotted this test and posted it on Twitter:

This comes days after Danny Sullivan of Google said "Domain names are the most important part of URLs; these haven't been removed, because we agree this is important to show."

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Right Side Featured Snippet No Longer Deduplicated - For Now...
 
blog comments powered by Disqus