Google Ads Smart Bidding Adds Predictive Simulators, Recommendation & Reporting

Google has added a bunch of features to Google Ads Smart Bidding including predictive simulators, recommendations, and reporting improvements. Here is what is new.

Predictive Simulators

You can now predict performance with updates to Target CPA, Target ROAS, and budget simulators. Google said up until now these calculations have been based on the last seven days of campaign data. "This meant that simulators showed what would have happened in the past, but not necessarily the future. Now, you’ll be able to forecast performance in Search campaigns. By choosing a date range up to 90 days in the future, simulators will incorporate seasonality to better predict how your performance might change after budget or target changes," Google wrote.

Here is a look at this tool:

New Reporting Improvements

Google has added new keyword or budget opportunities to help you drive more volume in your campaigns while meeting your goals. Additional recommendations will be added in the future, Google said. And to provide more transparency into Smart Bidding performance, four features from the bid strategy report are now available elsewhere in Google Ads:

Here is what Google wrote:

You can now see your average target CPA and average target ROAS in the campaigns tab. This will help you see what target Smart Bidding is optimizing towards by factoring in device bid adjustments, ad group CPA and ROAS targets, and changes to your overall CPA and ROAS targets over time. These are now available for Search and Shopping campaigns and will soon be available for App campaigns.

You can now hover over the conversions in the campaigns tab for Search campaigns to see how many days are left for conversions to be reported for a particular time period. This helps you anticipate actual performance once adjusting for conversion delay. If a campaign has enough available data, you’ll also see an estimate of how many conversions are expected to come in over time.

Top signals will now appear in the Overview page for Search campaigns using Target CPA and Maximize conversions. This makes it easy for you to understand key factors that Smart Bidding is using to help drive performance.

You can now edit names, CPA targets, ROAS targets, and Impression Share targets for portfolio bid strategies directly from within the Shared library.

Forum discussion at Twitter.