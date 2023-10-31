Google Ads New Intrusive Popup Survey When Pausing A Campaign

Oct 31, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google Ads is now popping up a short survey asking you why you are pausing your ads campaign before you end up pausing it. Yes, this adds more unnecessary time to the PPC manager's day and I can see it being insulting for some PPCers.

But at the same time, I can see Google being eager to know in some structured format, why advertisers are pausing campaigns. In fact, Google's Ads Liaison said that on X, "This is a survey for internal understanding."

This was spotted by PPCGreg who posted on X some screenshots of this survey overlay and asked Google, "any chance this added friction could break the scripts or rules people have within accounts to auto-pause once certain budgets are spent? Similar to how the account confirmation popup broke large automated budget increase rules."

Here is one of those screenshots:

Google Ads Pause Campaign Popup Questions

Here are more:

Greg Finn added, "Kind request to @adsliaison to have this survey show AFTER the pausing occurs. Right now it adds extra steps for advertisers. We don't need more bloat in Google Ads."

Forum discussion at X.

