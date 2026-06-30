Yesterday, Google announced it was "renaming and updating the Default Ads Treatment policy to improve the clarity and transparency of the policy." But it did one more thing, it removed "shocking content" from the list of categories of ads that would not be shown while Google was determining the user's age.

Here is what Google said it changed in the policy:

Policy name :The policy is now "Categories restricted while Google is estimating a user’s age" which better reflects the policy's intent.

:The policy is now "Categories restricted while Google is estimating a user’s age" which better reflects the policy's intent. Policy language: We are revising the policy language to clarify that these interim protections are a temporary measure that applies while we estimate a user's age.

If you look at the current document and compare it to the previous archived version, you will see Google removed "shocking content" from the list.

The list use to include:

Adult content and pornography

Alcohol

Gambling

Shocking content

Now it reads:

Adult content and pornography

Alcohol

Gambling

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