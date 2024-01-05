Google Search Site Specific Product Categories

Google Search can show a browse by category for a specific site when you search for that brand. For example, when you search for [eBay], Google may show you some of the categories the sites has that you can shop for.

I am not sure if this is new, but I've never seen this before.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath on X - here is a screenshot:

Google Search Product Site Category

Here is his video:

I am not sure if I like this but it is different.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Christmas Google Search Volatility, 2023 Google Updates , Bing Chat Links, SEO In 2024 &amp; More - YouTube
