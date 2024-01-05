Google Search can show a browse by category for a specific site when you search for that brand. For example, when you search for [eBay], Google may show you some of the categories the sites has that you can shop for.

I am not sure if this is new, but I've never seen this before.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath on X - here is a screenshot:

Here is his video:

Look at the product categories displayed on the mobile SERP. I searched on eBay, and it's showing the categories along with a search box on the SERP. I am sure this is not a site search box; this layout is visible after the People Also Ask (PAA) section.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/YLnQnYLDqD — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) January 2, 2024

I am not sure if I like this but it is different.

Forum discussion at X.