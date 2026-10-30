Daily Search Forum Recap: October 30, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Ads in Google AI Mode make Google less per search, but Google has more searches. Google's John Mueller said AI spam tactics will be caught, eventually. Google is rolling out the Google Business Profile AI-powered messaging to more. Cyrus removed his site from AI Mode, AI Overviews via Search Console and shared the data. Microsoft is showing ads in the Bing AI Overviews. Gary Illyes said bot impersonation has become more of an issue with AI. Google and Bing have Halloween easter eggs. Google seems to have stopped appending UTM parameters on Gemini links. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Audience Research Drives Siemens' Content Strategy Shift, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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