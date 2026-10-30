Daily Search Forum Recap: October 30, 2026

Oct 30, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Ads in Google AI Mode make Google less per search, but Google has more searches. Google's John Mueller said AI spam tactics will be caught, eventually. Google is rolling out the Google Business Profile AI-powered messaging to more. Cyrus removed his site from AI Mode, AI Overviews via Search Console and shared the data. Microsoft is showing ads in the Bing AI Overviews. Gary Illyes said bot impersonation has become more of an issue with AI. Google and Bing have Halloween easter eggs. Google seems to have stopped appending UTM parameters on Gemini links. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Ads In AI Mode Earning Less Than Traditional Search Ads
    Google announced earnings yesterday, and during the earnings call, Philipp Schindler, Google's senior vice president and chief business officer, said that ads in AI Mode have a "lower monetization" than ads in traditional search.
  • Google's John Mueller: Eventually Systems Will Catch The AI Spam & Tricks
    Google's John Mueller was interviewed by David Iwanow, where he shared information on AI-generated content, the future of SEO, technical SEO, the crawl stats report, redirect chains, ecommerce product data and much more. John was asked about tactics, such as listicles, being used to rank well in AI Search, and he said that eventually the systems will catch up, so don't use those cheap, easy, and fast tactics. Google Search may be bringing back the ability to see 100 search results per page.
  • Google Business Profiles AI-Powered Messaging Expands
    Google seems to be rolling out access to the Google Business Profile AI-powered messaging feature to more businesses. I believe we covered this in June of this year, but since then, Google made some updates to the feature.
  • Google AI Overviews & AI Mode 0.9% Click-Through Rate, Opt Out Study Says
    Everyone has been asking, what is the click-through rate you get from Google Search AI features such as AI Overviews and AI Mode. Well, a new small study says the click-through rate is about 0.9%. The study also showed that when you opt out of showing in Google's Search generative AI, it also leads to a drop in clicks in the main web results.
  • Google Search May Be Bringing Back 100 Search Results Parameter
    Google Search may be bringing back the ability to see 100 search results per page by bringing back the num=100 parameter. As a reminder, Google dropped this feature in September 2025 as one of many methods to prevent crawlers from scraping its search results. As you know, third-party tracking tools are not working so well these days.
  • Bing Showing Ads Within AI Overviews
    Microsoft is now showing ads within the Bing AI Overviews powered by Copilot. I don't think I've seen ads within the AI responses in Bing Search and I personally still cannot trigger them, but Khushal Bherwani shared a screenshot of an ad within an AI Overview in Bing Search.
  • Google's Gary Illyes: AI Made Bot Impersonation Worse
    Gary Illyes from Google was recently interviewed by Aneta Samkoff, host of the Odys Podcast. The topic was all about bots and crawlers and they covered a lot of ground. Gary said bot impersonation is more of a problem now because of AI. Bot impersonation is when rogue bots pretend to be someone they are not, like pretending to be Googlebot.
  • Google & Bing Halloween Search Easter (Pumpkin) Eggs
    Halloween is tonight/tomorrow and to celebrate both Google and Bing has special easter eggs (or should I call them pumpkins) for its search results. Google asks you to find a costume using AI Mode, which is boring. But Bing has a floating ghost that explodes into candy when you tap it.
  • Google Gemini Stopped Attaching UTM Parameters To Cited URLs
    Google seems to have stopped appending UTM parameters on Gemini links, the cited URLs in Gemini's AI responses. Google started adding UTM parameters to links in Gemini in early September, but then, around September 28th, Google stopped.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility X2, Spam Updates, AI Overviews Everywhere, Blending Ads & Organic, Google & Microsoft Earnings
    This week, we reported on Google Search volatility not once but twice this week. Google warned tools on user-generated spam guidelines. Google downplayed the importance of fresh indexing reporting. Google explained...
  • Pumpkins In Google Kirkland Cafe
    Here is a photo from the Google Kirkland office cafe. You can see there are some pumpkins on the table there for the Halloween season.

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