Daily Search Forum Recap: January 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing is now hiding its search results when you search for Google in Bing. Google Ads Pmax report shows private search term data. Google AI Overviews now has translations. Google said work count makes little sense. Bing is testing adaptive zoom.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Microsoft Bing Now Hiding Google Search Results
Recently, we saw Microsoft tricking searchers into thinking they were searching in Google and not on Bing. Now, Bing is hiding the Google search results and placing when you search Bing for the term Google. Plus, Bing is showing a "Promoted by Microsoft" search box.
-
Google Ads PMax Reports With Private Search Term Category
In the Google Ads Performance Max search category, Google is now displaying "private search term." Private queries are terms that have been searched for by fewer than 50 unique users over the past 90 days, Google explained.
-
Google AI Overviews Translation
Google is testing AI Overviews that offer a toggle to turn on and off translations and/or just show the translations by default.
-
Google: Word-Count Itself Makes So Little Sense
Google's John Mueller replied to a bunch of screenshots of SEO tools showing word counts for the same page that tailed the word counts differently. John said, "This is also why word-count itself makes so little sense."
-
Bing Adaptive Zoom Setting
Microsoft is testing a new search setting named Adaptive Zoom. I am not exactly sure what it does, I tried to toggle it on and off and see how clicking on results or links or pagination changes but I don't see any changes. So I am missing something here.
-
The Google Whiteboard Room
ere is an interesting room at the Google Playa Vista office in California. It looks like a room made up of only whiteboards. I guess it is a whiteboard room? This is at the YouTube office, so I guess it makes sense.
