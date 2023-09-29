Bing Chat History For Personalized Answers Only For Edge Now

Last week, we reported about the new Bing Chat personalized answers feature that uses your chat history to give you a more tailored answer to your queries. But that might only work in Edge, Microsoft's browser.

When I tested this feature, I couldn't trigger it, so I assumed it was still rolling out. But it turns out that this seems to work for those on Microsoft Edge only and I was using Chrome for my testing.

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft confirmed this on X saying, "We are more careful in other browsers for now, yes." The question was, "every time I've used Bing Chat on Chrome or Firefox for the past few days I can only send 5 messages and don't see chat history. Tried signing in and out. This is multiple browsers/computers and even multiple IPs. BUT, things are good on Edge. Is this how it should be?"

Here is what I see in Chrome (click to enlarge):

But this is what Microsoft demoed last week (click to enlarge):

One has the chat history and the other does not.

Here are those tweets:

We are more careful in other browsers for now, yes. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) September 22, 2023

I assume it will come to Chrome and Firefox in the future...

Forum discussion at X.