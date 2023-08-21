Vlog #237: Lance Bachmann Changes In Local Search, Apple Bing & The Recession

In part one with Lance Bachmann, we spoke a lot about business, growing a business and his passion for his employees. Then in part two we spoke about local SEO and how to get new customers, the right customers. Then in part three, we go more into how local search and search is changing.

We spoke about multisearch, and how Google is bridging your devices with your location and more. He compared those advancements to voice search. He said while voice search has grown, it has not taken over search. And he thinks this will be the same thing, it will not overtake search. He does not think search behavior in this area will change much.

Lance sends video text messages to people. He doesn’t like sending text messages because they can be misunderstood.

Apple Business Connect and Microsoft Bing Places are a small percentage of their business because you want your clients and businesses where people are and people are on Google. Lance explained they are a Yelp preferred agency and Yelp is struggling big time.

We then jumped into the recession talk and said when it comes to great businesses, those businesses thrive during these bad times. Lance said it is no longer an employees' market, it is now an employers' market, which is good for businesses but not good for employees.

Lance said scared money doesn’t make money and you need to go all in, even during the recession.

You can learn more about Lance Bachmann at Lance Bachmann Capital and 1SEO Digital Agency.

