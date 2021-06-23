Shopify Now Lets You Edit Your Robots.txt File - Yay?!

The folks at Shopify were excited to announce that they now let you modify and edit your robots.txt file. Previously, Shopify handled it all automatically but now, if you know better, you can make your own modifications.

Robots.txt has been a thing since 1994, Shopify was founded in 2006 or so it is now 2021 and you can now edit your robots.txt file on Shopify. I guess this is the feeling Tesla owners will feel like when it adds support for Apple CarPlay in 10 years from now? Excitement that the most basic feature was added?

Don't get me wrong, this is great news for hands on SEOs. But here is what John Mueller from Google said:

We'll still be handling it and we expect most will continue to use our default rules.



For merchants who are editing it, so long as the changes are made in liquid, we can apply updates going forward. — Jackson Lo 🚀📈 (@jackson_lo) June 21, 2021

Anyway, are you going to edit your Shopify robots.txt file now or let Shopify automatically handle it?

