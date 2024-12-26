Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's December 2024 spam update is still heated, although it should be done rolling out any time now. Google Merchant Center relaxed its inconsistent language policy. Apple wants to be involved in defending its search deal with Google. Google Ads bug may lead to Google turning on broad match for some campaigns. Googlers are again working on Christmas.

