Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2024

Dec 26, 2024 - 10:00 am
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's December 2024 spam update is still heated, although it should be done rolling out any time now. Google Merchant Center relaxed its inconsistent language policy. Apple wants to be involved in defending its search deal with Google. Google Ads bug may lead to Google turning on broad match for some campaigns. Googlers are again working on Christmas.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google December 2024 Spam Update Burns Through Christmas
    The Google December 2024 spam update seems to have burned through the Christmas holiday, with high volatility on Christmas eve and day. I saw comments from site owners and creators about how devastated they were through the holidays and it was gut-wrenching to read those comments.
  • Why Apple Wants To Be Involved In Google's US Antitrust Case
    Apple has issued a motion of intervention in the DOJ vs Google antitrust case, specifically in the remedies side to help Google fight the default search agreement it has with Apple. Why is Apple doing this? Primarily because Apple wants its $20 billions from Google and Apple does not yet want to enter the general search engine space.
  • Google Ads Bug May Lead To Broad Match Quietly Being Turned On
    There may be a bug impacting some Google Ads advertiser accounts that will quietly switch your campaigns to have broad match turned on, even when that campaign may have used phrase or exact match. This can happen when you switch from non-conversion based bidding to a conversion based bidding strategy.
  • Google Merchant Center Now Allows Some Inconsistent Languages Across Site & Feeds
    Google has relaxed its inconsistent language policy within Google Merchant Center to allow some languages between your product feed and your website language not to match. Google wrote, "we are relaxing the supported language policy to allow some differences between your product feed language and website language."
  • Googlers Working Christmas & Christmas Eve (2024 Edition)
    Every year I like to cover how I spot Googlers, like John Mueller, but yes others, working and communicating with the SEO community on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. This year is no different, with John Mueller, Martin Splitt and even Gary Illyes responding to the SEO community during the holidays.
  • Santa Pulls Up In Front Of Google Dublin Office In Classic Car
    Santa pulled up in a 1969 Morgan Plus red sports classic car (I think) in front of the Google Dublin office. I am not sure if Google was been nice or naughty but hey, here is the photo.
  • Google's Ugly Sweater Contest
    Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, shared photos from Google's annual ugly sweater contest. This year, Gemini was the judge. He shared a number of photos from the event.

