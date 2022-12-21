Daily Search Forum Recap: December 21, 2022

Dec 21, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said the December 2022 helpful content update would take longer to roll out. Google drops a hint around an upper limit in word count. Google Business Profile's web search interface now has an add website feature. Google says sitemaps are hints and not orders. Google Ads has a new upcoming policy about promoting content or behavior that may harm users, Googlers, and the ad platform.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • December 2022 Google Helpful Content Update Taking Longer, Said Google
    Google's Search Liason, Danny Sullivan, said that the December 2022 helpful content update would take longer to roll out than originally expected. The update started to roll out on December 5th and was expected to finish earlier this week.
  • New Google Ads Policy Disallows Promoting Content That Risks Harming Users, Googlers Or Google Ads
    Google will update its Google Advertising policies to disallow the promotion of content or engaging in behavior that risks harm to Google users, Google employees, or the Google Ads ecosystem. If you do this, Google can restrict or block your ads or suspend your Google Ads account.
  • Google PSA: Sitemaps Are Hints, Not Orders
    Gary Illyes from Google said on LinkedIn the other day that sitemaps are hints, not orders. Meaning just because you submit an XML sitemap file to Google, it does not mean Google will index and rank that content.
  • Google Business Profile Web Search Interface Gains Add Map To Your Website
    Google's new Business Profile interface, aka NMX (I hate the name), in the web search results, for some business profile listings, is showing an option to "add a map to your website." It says that adding a map to your website will "help customers find your nearest store."
  • Google Looking At Upper Limit Of Word Count? Probably Not But Get To The Point.
    Google's John Mueller again said word count is not a thing with SEO or Google Search. He said on Mastodon, "In general, when Google thinks of "thin content" in terms of #SEO, it's not about the number of words, it's more about the value that it adds to the internet." He added that internally at Google they think about the upper limit on words, they want to get to the point without the fluff.
  • Google Cassette Tapes Wall
    Google has a wall made up of old compact cassette tapes with the G logo made up of red colored tapes. It looks cool. I assume this is some sort of recording studio location for Google? This was shar

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: December 2022 Google Helpful Content Update Taking Longer, Said Google
 
blog comments powered by Disqus