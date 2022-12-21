Daily Search Forum Recap: December 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said the December 2022 helpful content update would take longer to roll out. Google drops a hint around an upper limit in word count. Google Business Profile's web search interface now has an add website feature. Google says sitemaps are hints and not orders. Google Ads has a new upcoming policy about promoting content or behavior that may harm users, Googlers, and the ad platform.

Android prepares updatable root certificates amidst TrustCor scare, Esper

