The Web Hating On SEOs - Sad

John Mueller from Google retweeted a post from a person named Holly who posted a very anti-SEO statement. John asked "Curious to hear your thoughts on this." Holly wrote "Every worthwhile question you could think to ask has been anticipated and occupied by search-engine-optimized by assholes," after complaining blogs and personal sites no longer rank well in Google.

Here is the retweet:

Curious to hear your thoughts on this. https://t.co/taEww1yE5d — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 18, 2019

Reading through Holly's thread, it makes me sad. SEOs are about helping web sites get more visibility when relevant to the query. It is not about bringing more visibility to web sites that are not relevant to the query. SEOs do care about the ultimate conversion, so why waste time optimizing a site that won't drive a user to convert?

But reading how hateful and angry Holly is towards the SEO professional seems really over the top and extreme. It looks like how someone would rant in a racist manner and that makes me sad.

Forum discussion at Twitter.