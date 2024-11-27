Daily Search Forum Recap: November 27, 2024

Nov 27, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Some are asking if Google Search is more personalized with its search results over the past week or so. Google Ads now has a conversation started metric for message assets. Google is playing videos directly in the search results, which hurts engagement. Google will pick the best protocol for crawling performance. Google is testing large thick fonts and gold buttons in the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Are Google Search Results More Personalized?
    There is some speculation within the SEO and search community that Google's search results have recently become more personalized and tailored. This is based on people comparing the search results to being logged into Google and signed out of Google.
  • Google Ads New Conversation Started Column For Message Assets
    Google Ads has a new column named "conversation started" for message assets, like WhatsApp messaging, through Google Ads. Clicking on a WhatApp button in Google Ads will trigger the "conversation started" metric in Google Ads.
  • Google Search Videos In Overlay May Reduce YouTube Engagement
    Two years ago, we saw Google playing videos, mostly YouTube videos, in an overlay that really gave almost zero incentive for the searcher to click over to the YouTube page. The issue is that you don't get the subscribe or like buttons, or even the ability to comment, on the Google Search video overlays - you do get views and ads in the videos but not the other engagement signals.
  • Google Search Picks Protocol For Best Crawling Performance
    Google has slightly updated its Google crawlers and fetchers documentation to say that it will pick the protocol, HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2, that "provides the best crawling performance" for Googlebot. In fact, it may even switch protocols between sessions, if it needs to.
  • Google Search Tests Large Thick Fonts
    A couple of weeks ago, we spotted Google testing large thin fonts for the search results. Now I am seeing Google testing large thick and chunk fonts for its search results.
  • Google Search Testing Gold Phone Call Buttons
    Google is testing swapping out the blue buttons within the local pack with gold buttons. In this example, the blue call phone icon is now in a gold color, on dark mode.
  • Google Logo Filled With Paper Cups, Toy Cars, Trucks & Statues
    This is an interesting Google signage at the Google New York City office. If you look closely, you can see the logo is filled with coffee cups, I love NY mugs, yellow taxi cabs, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and NY fire trucks.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 27, 2024

Nov 27, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google

Are Google Search Results More Personalized?

Nov 27, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Conversation Started Column For Message Assets

Nov 27, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Tests Large Thick Fonts

Nov 27, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Videos In Overlay May Reduce YouTube Engagement

Nov 27, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Picks Protocol For Best Crawling Performance

Nov 27, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Are Google Search Results More Personalized?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.