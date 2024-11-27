Daily Search Forum Recap: November 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Some are asking if Google Search is more personalized with its search results over the past week or so. Google Ads now has a conversation started metric for message assets. Google is playing videos directly in the search results, which hurts engagement. Google will pick the best protocol for crawling performance. Google is testing large thick fonts and gold buttons in the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Holiday Marketing Inspiration: 6 Delicious Content Examples, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.