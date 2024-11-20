Daily Search Forum Recap: November 20, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has updated its site reputation abuse policy to say that it doesn't matter that there is first party involvement or content oversight. Google also made it crystal clear that Google does use site wide ranking sigals. Google Lens has in-store searches features. We have some estimated numbers of ChatGPT's market share and potential growth figures. Bing is testing categorized video sections.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Site Reputation Abuse Policy Now Includes First Party Involvement Or Content Oversight

Google has updated its site reputation abuse policy to expand what is included in abuse. It now includes third-party content that has first-party involvement or content oversight. Google also dropped a mention of the starkly different content algorithm but made no mention that site reputation abuse is enforced algorithmically—so it must still be only through manual actions.

Google has updated its guide to Google Search ranking systems to mention at the top of the page that it uses both page-level and site-wide signals for search rankings. There was a debate on this after the Google creator summit about Google possibly saying they only have page level signals, so this may clear things up a bit.

Google announced new shopping features through Google Lens to help with in-store shopping and local shopping. Google said, "Google Lens can quickly show you product insights tailored to the store you're in. Just snap a photo to find product information, similar products in-stock, whether a store's price is competitive and shopper reviews."

Is OpenAI, its ChatGPT service, taking market share from Google? Well, maybe. Rand Fishkin of Sparktoro posted his assumptions based on a mix of data from SimilarWeb and Datos that says ChatGPT's current market share is 4.33% - that is from October 2024 data.

Microsoft is testing categorizing the videos within its Bing video search results. Bing's video search interface can show at the top a featured video for the query, then trending videos related to the query, then short videos, then a related category of videos, followed by the normal video thumbnails.

Here is a photo from the Google Dublin office, where Google had some sort of climate event. It is of the trees for Ireland group. They brought part of a tree into the Google office there.

