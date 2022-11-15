Daily Search Forum Recap: November 15, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google updated its reviews structured data to say to use dots instead of commas for number separators. A local search study shows that review recency matters for rankings. Google Explore search results feature is expanding, Glenn Gabe has more details on that. Google Ads data may be missing from some GA4 API integration with Looker Studio or Google Sheets. Bing is testing trending or top pics in search and Google is testing also nearby for products and product photo sliders.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Local Study: Review Recency Impacts Google Local Rankings
Another small study done by Joy Hawkins says that the recency of reviews does impact the rankings of those local business listings in Google Search and Google Maps. Like the previous studies, this was not really statistically significant but it is nice to see a case study looking at these in isolation.
- More "Google Explore" Testing As The Dynamic SERP Feature Now Covers Topics, People, and Even Companies
In June of 2022, Mordy Oberstein first spotted a new SERP feature being tested called Google Explore. That's where a feed of content shows up after a user scrolls through several pages in the mobile SERPs. It has a special treatment in...
- Google Recommends Dot Over Commas Numerical Separators In Review Snippet Structured Data
Google has updated its review snippet structured data help documentation to recommend using dot separators in numerical review values over comma separators in numerical review values. Both dots and commas will work, but Google is recommending the dots over the commas.
- Google Ads Data Missing From Looker Studio Or Google Sheets with GA4 API?
There are reports that in some cases you can be missing some of your Google Ads data and campaign information when you use the Google Analytics 4 API in conjunction with Looker Studio and/or Google Sheets.
- Bing Trending Or Top Picks For You & Google Also Nearby For Product Search Results
Here are some cute features spotted in both Microsoft Bing and Google Search around products. Bing is testing showing "trending for you" or "top picks for you." Google is testing showing "also nearby" in the product listings as well.
- Google Super G String Logo Signage
Here is a Google signage in the GooglePlex made up of strings to form the super G logo. This is not the first string logo we have been but it is one I have not seen before.
Other Great Search Threads:
- All the hreflang annotations get thrown into the same bucket of metadata, it doesn't matter how they got there, John Mueller on Mastodon
- An issue with Google account authentication is preventing some users from accessing Google services, including Google Ads and Display & Video 360. The issue is being investigated. Please see the dashboard for updates, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Apparently some #Mastodon servers / instances might be flagged by #Google Safe Browsing as potential phishing sites when they're not, Danny Sullivan on Mastodon
- Does changing image format to WEBP (or compressed JPG) on my wordpress site have any impact on Google images ranking?, Reddit
- The #FIFA #WorldCup kick-off countdown is on! To make sure you don’t miss any major moments, here are new features in #Google #Search that will help you stay up to date, Google Search Liaison On Mastodon
- Google Settlement U.S. $400 Million in Consumer Tracking Allegations, WebmasterWorld
- With the migration to #Mastodon 4, your public profile pages & posts are now #JavaScript pages., John Mueller on Mastodon
- [Quick SEO tip] If you are having issue with indexing, make sure your robots.txt file is returning either 200 or 404. If your file returns 500, Google will eventually deindex your website, as I've seen with this project. h, Antoine Eripret on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads authentication issue causing login problems
- Report: Google Business Profiles bug causing reviews to disappear
- Mastodon: The new way to connect with other SEO pros
- New report shows Google cost per lead has increased for 91% of industries
- Why is content marketing important? 9 reasons to use content
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Google Agrees to $392 Million Privacy Settlement With 40 States, New York Times
- Google, Apple Rivals to Launch Ad Campaign Seeking Big Tech Bill, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 of the best Digital PR and SEO link building strategies for 2023 - ranked, Koozai
- Five ways to get buy-in and link building budget, Builtvisible
- How To Make Thought Leadership Content Thoughtful and Leading, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Do 10 Google Reviews Help Your Rankings?, Eurisko
- Google Overhauls Business Profile Management with Transition to Search Interface, Street Fight
- Hotelier best practices, Google Blog
- Waze doesn't support Android Auto redesign yet, 9to5Google
- Four ways to share your values with shoppers, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Features and functions still coming to watchOS 9 and Apple Watch, 9to5Mac
- iPhone Safari crashing during searches for select three-letter terms, AppleInsider
SEO
- 78 SEO Statistics for 2023, Ahrefs
- Validating Session Isolation for Web Crawling to Provide Data Integrity, Merj
- What are branded keywords?, WTF is SEO?
- What Is a Meta Description & How to Write One, Semrush
- What Is a Sitemap? (Plus Why & How to Create One), WordStream
- How to Do Keyword Optimization for SEO (3 Steps), Ahrefs
PPC
- How to Use PPC to Generate Auto Insurance Leads?, PPC Expo
- Press play! Drive performance with Video Ads, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
Other Search
- Google Chrome gains dynamic color theme based on background, 9to5Google
- Hamed Gohar's 115th Birthday, Google
- Managing your location data, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.