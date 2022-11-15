Daily Search Forum Recap: November 15, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its reviews structured data to say to use dots instead of commas for number separators. A local search study shows that review recency matters for rankings. Google Explore search results feature is expanding, Glenn Gabe has more details on that. Google Ads data may be missing from some GA4 API integration with Looker Studio or Google Sheets. Bing is testing trending or top pics in search and Google is testing also nearby for products and product photo sliders.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google's new pilot tests the power of search tools in health care, Stat News

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.