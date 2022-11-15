Bing Trending Or Top Picks For You & Google Also Nearby For Product Search Results

Here are some cute features spotted in both Microsoft Bing and Google Search around products. Bing is testing showing "trending for you" or "top picks for you." Google is testing showing "also nearby" in the product listings as well.

Bing Trending / Top Picks For You

The Trending for you in Bing Search was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter, I was not able to see the "trending for you" but I was able to see it in the form of "top picks for you." Both say "Products are ranked based on relevance to your search. Microsoft is not compensated for these results. Sellers participating in our shopping program may provide product information including pricing. Learn more about Product Listings across Microsoft."

Here is his tweet:

Google Also Nearby Products

Punit spotted the "also nearby" label being added to the organic/free product listings in the Google Search results. He shared this screenshot on Twitter:

I do not see the nearby also feature but I see other filters that let me see nearby products.

There is this image slider feature also that is newish:

Forum discussion at Twitter.