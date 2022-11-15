Google Ads Data Missing From Looker Studio Or Google Sheets with GA4 API?

There are reports that in some cases you can be missing some of your Google Ads data and campaign information when you use the Google Analytics 4 API in conjunction with Looker Studio and/or Google Sheets.
Diogo A. da Silva said on Twitter that if you are using the Google Analytics 4 API to report on or manage budgets with either Looker Studio and/or Google Sheets then some of your Google Ads campaign data may not be showing up.
Diogo also added that if you pause a campaign or delete a campaign, those will be removed from your GA4 reports.
Here is a screenshot showing this from Diogo (click to enlarge):
Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liason responded, saying she will pass this along.
Here are those tweets:
Thanks, I will pass this along to the team.— AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) November 10, 2022
I personally did not verify this one...
Forum discussion at Twitter.