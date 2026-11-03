Over the weekend, I tested out using Google AI Mode to get flight information and 100% of the time, the only links available within the AI Mode responses were to Google Flights. I am sure the Digital Markets Act (DMA) folks in Europe are going to like this.

Natzir pointed this out on X last week showing how 100% of the links are to Google Flights. I, too, tried it out for several destinations, and all of them- both within the United States domestically and for international flights as well- had links only to Google Flights.

Here is one screenshot but I have dozens:

This is the type of stuff governments go after big corporations over...

Ask AI Mode for flights, get Google Flights. https://t.co/qLduNeBicD — Natzir (@natzir9) October 30, 2026

Forum discussion at X.