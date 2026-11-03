Google Ads PMax Campaigns May Filter Out Navigational & Brand Queries

Nov 3, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Pmax

Google Ads updated its How Performance Max interacts with other campaigns in your account help document to add a new section on how "Performance Max campaigns may also filter out navigational or brand-specific search queries to prioritize serving them through dedicated Search campaigns."

This document change was spotted by Hana Kobzová who posted about this on PPC News Feed - she wrote, "Google has updated its documentation to indicate that Performance Max campaigns may filter out navigational and brand-specific searches in favor of dedicated brand Search campaigns. This change ensures that brand-related queries are managed by campaigns offering more precise control."

Here is the new paragraph that was added to the document (which was not in the archived version):

Performance Max campaigns may also filter out navigational or brand-specific search queries to prioritize serving them through dedicated Search campaigns. This ensures brand-related queries are handled by campaigns offering more precise control. To capture this traffic, ensure your dedicated brand Search campaigns have sufficient budget and high-quality, eligible ads, and consider adding Search Themes to the Performance Max campaign.

Here is a screenshot of the addition:

Google Pmax Change Doc

If you want to target navigational and brand traffic, Google recommends adding Search Themes to the Performance Max campaign.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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