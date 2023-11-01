Daily Search Forum Recap: November 1, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google mobile first indexing is really done this time, and with that a feature in search Console is going away. Google said stop thinking about what should I do for Google when it comes with content. Google also explained what keyword stuffing is. Google Merchant Center added Google Business Profiles section. Google Bard now responds in real time.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Mobile First Indexing Now Really Done
Google announced that its mobile-first indexing "trek" is now "complete." Which is strange to me being that Google said it was done moving sites to mobile-first indexing last May but hey, now it is really done.
- Google: Stop Thinking What Should I Do For Google When Writing Content
Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said that you need to stop thinking, "What should I do for Google" when you are writing content. He said just think what you need to do for your readers and leave everything else out of mind when it comes to the content you are writing.
- Google: Keyword Stuffing Isn't About The Number Of Times A Word Is Repeated
While Google has a clear definition of what keyword stuffing is on its spam policies page, Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, explained that it is not about the number of times a word is repeated on a page. Rather, it is about how the words on the page read, he explained.
- Google Merchant Center Next Adds Google Business Profile Details
Google Merchant Center Next, its upgraded version of its Merchant Center platform, reportedly just gained integration with Google Business Profiles. Emmanuel Flossie reported, "Google Merchant Center Next now allows you to connect your Google Business Profile."
- Google Bard Responds In Real Time, Like Its Competitors
Google Bard now responds in real time, so you can watch it "type" the answer as it "thinks" up the response. So now Bard works like Bing Chat and other AI chat tools.
- YouTube Music Band Room
Here is another music / band room at the Google office. This one is the YouTube music room but we've seen so many music and band rooms at Google over the years, it is hard to keep track.
Other Great Search Threads:
- No wonder Google keep rolling out helpful content updates, Jonathan Berthold on X
- With so many changes, knowing whether you’re using the measurement solutions needed to continue serving relevant ads in privacy-safe ways can be confusing. This new Ads Privacy Planner is a handy tool to see if there are gaps in yo, AdsLiaison on X
- Anecdotally, every year for the past 20 years, SEO has been declared to be dead.", John Mueller on Bluesky
- I can't provide the type of detailed review you're seeking. I've shared some suggestions because they relate to broad points and might help others, as well. I'll do a bit more in a similar manner. My understanding is guided recipe schema is intended to be, Google SearchLiaison on X
- Someone pinged me about this. Thanks for the example; sorry we didn't do better here. Sometimes, it can be tricky in how we parse and retrieve documents (there's a lot of moving parts involved that aren't always apparent)., Google SearchLiaison on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google says mobile-first indexing is complete after almost 7 years
- Report: Generative AI violates copyright law, rights of news publishers
- SMX kicks off in two weeks… don’t miss out!
- Top data errors that cause Google Shopping to disapprove products
- Google Ads pop-up survey disrupting advertisers trying to pause campaigns
- AI-generated content in 2024: How to excel and where to exercise caution
- Google search antitrust trial updates: Everything you need to know (so far)
- Visual optimization must-haves for AI-powered search
- 9 ways to stay on top of the latest SEO trends
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 3 ways GA4 is way better than UA, MarTech
- GA4 Path Exploration Report - Explained With 5 Examples, Data Driven U
- Google Analytics 4 Events Guide: Event Tracking Explained, Semrush
Industry & Business
- Google trims Bay Area jobs at offices it had leased a few years ago, Mercury News
- Google uses revenue share to force Android updates, 9to5Google
- Google’s 2019 ‘Code Yellow’ Blurred Line Between Search, Ads, Bloomberg
- Match drops out of Google Play antitrust showdown, The Verge
- Sea, Grab Face Slowest Southeast Asia Online Growth in Years, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- 7 Popular White Hat Link Building Techniques (That SEOs Are Still Using Today), Ahrefs
- Faster competitor backlink research with Clique Hunter Filters, Majestic
Local & Maps
- Android Auto gets a Fastned app for finding EV charging stations, 9to5Google
- Google Business Profile Now Available in Google Merchant Center Next, FeedArmy
Mobile & Voice
- visionOS developer beta 5 is now available and includes the App Store, AppleInsider
- Avast confirms it tagged Google app as malware on Android phones, blee
SEO
- How to Incorporate AI Chat and Software into Your SEO Workflow, Moz
- Integrating AI into your e-commerce SEO strategy, Oncrawl
- Programmatic SEO, Explained for Beginners, Ahrefs
- Yoast SEO 21.5: Helping you block AI bots in Premium, Yoast
- New Google Merchant Center Promotion Destination, FeedArmy
- SEO Terms: A Glossary of Common Search Marketing Phrases, Online Marketing Blog
- SEOs working well with non-SEOs for success, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- 10 Ways to Find New Keywords for Your Site, Semrush
- Display & Video 360 API v3 entering general availability, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How Audience Bid Adjustments Work with Target CPA & Target ROAS Bidding, Adalysis
- How to Find Low Competition Keywords?, PPC Expo
- Microsoft Advertising and InMobi partner, Microsoft Advertising
Other Search
- Chrome for iPhone now lets you have a bottom address bar, 9to5Google
- Google working on AI text rewriting for Chrome, XDA Developers
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.