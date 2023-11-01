Daily Search Forum Recap: November 1, 2023

Nov 1, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google mobile first indexing is really done this time, and with that a feature in search Console is going away. Google said stop thinking about what should I do for Google when it comes with content. Google also explained what keyword stuffing is. Google Merchant Center added Google Business Profiles section. Google Bard now responds in real time.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Mobile First Indexing Now Really Done
    Google announced that its mobile-first indexing "trek" is now "complete." Which is strange to me being that Google said it was done moving sites to mobile-first indexing last May but hey, now it is really done.
  • Google: Stop Thinking What Should I Do For Google When Writing Content
    Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said that you need to stop thinking, "What should I do for Google" when you are writing content. He said just think what you need to do for your readers and leave everything else out of mind when it comes to the content you are writing.
  • Google: Keyword Stuffing Isn't About The Number Of Times A Word Is Repeated
    While Google has a clear definition of what keyword stuffing is on its spam policies page, Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, explained that it is not about the number of times a word is repeated on a page. Rather, it is about how the words on the page read, he explained.
  • Google Merchant Center Next Adds Google Business Profile Details
    Google Merchant Center Next, its upgraded version of its Merchant Center platform, reportedly just gained integration with Google Business Profiles. Emmanuel Flossie reported, "Google Merchant Center Next now allows you to connect your Google Business Profile."
  • Google Bard Responds In Real Time, Like Its Competitors
    Google Bard now responds in real time, so you can watch it "type" the answer as it "thinks" up the response. So now Bard works like Bing Chat and other AI chat tools.
  • YouTube Music Band Room
    Here is another music / band room at the Google office. This one is the YouTube music room but we've seen so many music and band rooms at Google over the years, it is hard to keep track.

