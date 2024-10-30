Daily Search Forum Recap: October 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says a new search ranking update is coming soon, but told those hit by previous updates, not to expect recoveries and maybe it is time to move on. Google reported its earnings last night and it was their highest quarter for ad revenue ever. Google Ads is piloting new business link assets. Google confirmed its ad rep made unauthorized changes to an ad account by mistake. Bing is testing search ads labels that are so hard to see. Google is testing a scrollable search ad toggle unit.

