Daily Search Forum Recap: October 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says a new search ranking update is coming soon, but told those hit by previous updates, not to expect recoveries and maybe it is time to move on. Google reported its earnings last night and it was their highest quarter for ad revenue ever. Google Ads is piloting new business link assets. Google confirmed its ad rep made unauthorized changes to an ad account by mistake. Bing is testing search ads labels that are so hard to see. Google is testing a scrollable search ad toggle unit.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Search Ranking Update Coming Soon But HCU Victims Should Move On
    Google held that Web Creator summit yesterday at the GooglePlex, where Google told victims of previous search ranking updates including the September 2023 helpful content update, that a new search ranking update is coming fairly or very soon, but if they were hit by the helpful content update, they should not expect to recover and they likely should move on to new things.
  • Confirmed: Google Ad Rep Made Unauthorized Changes To Ad Account
    Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, has confirmed that a Google ad representative, a Google employee, has made unauthorized changes to a Google ad account. Marvin wrote that following up after an investigation on the matter, "we did not properly follow our processes for ensuring approvals are granted before making changes."
  • Google Ad Revenue Up 10% - With Biggest Ad Revenue Quarter Ever
    Google / Alphabet reported its Q3 2024 earnings last night, where its ad revenue hit $65.85 billion, up 10% from last year's quarter of $59.65 billion. Google's revenue was up 15% with $88.3 billion and its profit was up 33% to $26.3B. Search revenue specifically was up 12% to $49.39 billion.
  • Bing Tests Hiding Ads Labels After Domain
    You thought Google was sneaky with their ad or sponsored labels. Microsoft has a history of being super sneaky with their ad labels in Bing Search. Here is a new example of Bing hiding the small ad label right after the domain name, normally it shows up in the front section of the ad, which is also hard to see, but not as hard as this.
  • New Google Ads Business Links Asset Type
    Google Ads has a new asset type with enhancement features named business links. Google posted a new help document that says, "Business links is a new asset type with enhancement features that allow you to target customized and varied user intents all in a single Search ad."
  • Google Tests Scrollable Search Ads Categories
    Google is testing a search ad product carousel format that has these sub-categories that scroll as you swipe through the carousel of products. This format looks familiar but I cannot find any coverage of this new look, so I am covering it now.
  • Google Hong Kong Office Maps
    Here is a photo of the Google office in Hong Kong. It shows the map of the office they have there. Yeah, the internal blueprints of where to go, how to get there, and where all the Google ranking secrets can be found.

