Daily Search Forum Recap: October 25, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console has mislabeled structured data issues as errors when they were just warnings. Google Search Console is also sending out image enhancement emails to some. Google also may be showing fewer FAQ rich results according to some. Google said there is no documented length for the Site name. Also, while the Site name is just on the domain level, favicons are at domain and sub-domain level.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Site Name At Domain Level But Favicons At Domain and Subdomain Levels
Google has clarified its help documentation for the new site name markup and old favicon requirements about if they can be specified on the domain versus sub-domain versus sub-directory levels.
- Google Search Has No Documented Limit For Length Of Site Name
Google has no documented limit on the number of characters for the site name as listed in Google Search. In fact, the documentation says "there's no limit to how long a site name can be" but Google does recommend being concise with the name.
- Is Google Showing Fewer FAQ Rich Results & Other Rich Results?
Google may be showing fewer rich results, specifically, FAQ rich results and possibly people also ask (although I think that is a bug with the tracking tools). RankRanger is showing a 3 to 4 point drop on the FAQ rich results displaying in Google Search.
- Google Search Console Bug Mislabeled Many Rich Results Issues As Errors When They Were Warnings
Google has confirmed that it has relabeled many of the rich results issues in Google Search Console from "errors" to "warnings." So you may see a bunch of errors being moved to the warnings side in the Google Search Console rich results reports.
- Google Search Console Notices For max-image-preview
Last week, Google began sending new notices via Google Search Console about ways to enhance your images on Google. The notice talks about using the max-image-preview robots meta tag on all search-eligible images on your site.
- Google Beach Chairs
We have seen Google beach chairs before, but here are some other ones I spotted more recently that I thought looks a bit relaxing. I spotted these on Instagram, what do you think?
