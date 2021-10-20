Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has updated its search quality raters guidelines, we dig into what is new with it with links to more deeper analysis. Semrush data shows I am not crazy, Google has been way more active with algorithmic updates this year than previous year, as I have been reporting. Google Analytics had a one hour outage on October 18th and that data is unrecoverable. Google Alerts stopped working for some for a five-day period, but it is now fixed. Google said having different intent content on your site is fine but to do that on the same page, is not fine.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Updates Search Quality Raters Guidelines On October 19th
After over a year of not having an update on the Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines - Google made several updates to the document yesterday, October 19, 2021. The last update was just over a year ago on October 14, 2020. The document this time around went from 175 pages to 172 pages - so it was trimmed down a bit.
- Semrush: Google Search Algorithm Updates Are More Extreme This Year
Mordy Oberstein from Semrush came out with some data proving I am not insane or crazy, at least, when it comes to my reports on the Google search ranking algorithm updates. Yes, I have been reporting on these updates more this year than previous years, but for good reason, the search results are more volatile this year than previous years.
- Google Analytics Bug Results In Unrecoverable Data Loss On October 18th
Google Analytics had a bug that resulted in about an hour of lost data on October 18th. That data is unrecoverable and you should note, maybe with an annotation, that there was a glitch resulting in less data being collected by Google Analytics.
- Google Alerts Stopped Working For Several Days For Some (Now Fixed)
Google has confirmed an issue with Google Alerts where Google's Danny Sullivan said "We've identified an issue that's prevented Google Alerts from operating properly. We're working to resolve the issue quickly."
- Google: Different Intent Content On A Page Basis Can Confuse, Not Site Level
Google's John Mueller said when it comes to confusing Google around having different intent of content, it is more of an issue on the page-level and not on the site-level. John said "a lot of websites just have a mix of different kinds of content," and that is an issue "page-level rather than on a website level," he implied.
- Google Cookies Bag Illustration
Here is an illustrated photo of a bag of Google cookies. The person who posted this on Instagram also designed them not just for Google but also for LinkedIn, YouTube, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, TikTok
