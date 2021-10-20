Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has updated its search quality raters guidelines, we dig into what is new with it with links to more deeper analysis. Semrush data shows I am not crazy, Google has been way more active with algorithmic updates this year than previous year, as I have been reporting. Google Analytics had a one hour outage on October 18th and that data is unrecoverable. Google Alerts stopped working for some for a five-day period, but it is now fixed. Google said having different intent content on your site is fine but to do that on the same page, is not fine.

Brave Removes Google as its Default Search Engine, Thurrott

