Daily Search Forum Recap: October 11, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update this past weekend, it is a lot - a lot. Google posted a set of help documents on titles and descriptions, including a new term named "title link." Google also responded to the complaints about Search Console showing crawled, not indexed, when the pages were indexed - it is about reporting delays. Google is testing custom footers in Google Suggest based on the query. Google is testing short videos in the desktop results. Google's John Mueller said SEO is about not having search engines read your mind. I also posted another vlog and search pic for the day.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How Modeled Conversions in Google Analytics Work, CMSWire

Industry & Business

How Jack Poulson and Tech Inquiry reveal tech-military ties, Fast Company

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google Search Wants to Curate Big News. It Could Be a Minefield, The Information

Other Search

What made me want to fight for fair AI, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.