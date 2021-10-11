Daily Search Forum Recap: October 11, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update this past weekend, it is a lot - a lot. Google posted a set of help documents on titles and descriptions, including a new term named "title link." Google also responded to the complaints about Search Console showing crawled, not indexed, when the pages were indexed - it is about reporting delays. Google is testing custom footers in Google Suggest based on the query. Google is testing short videos in the desktop results. Google's John Mueller said SEO is about not having search engines read your mind. I also posted another vlog and search pic for the day.

  • Yet Another Google Weekend Search Ranking Algorithm Update...
    At some point, I should just report when there is not a Google search ranking update on the weekend. Because it seems like every weekend the tracking tools spike and the SEO chatter increases around some sort of update. But why so often on the weekend?
  • New Google Help Docs On Titles & Descriptions With New Title Link
    On Friday, as I wrote on Search Engine Land, Google has introduced two new help documents around titles and descriptions in Google Search. Most of the content is not new but there are new pieces in this content that are interesting, including Google defining the title link as the clickable link in the search results.
  • Google Responds To Crawled, Not Indexed Errors Saying It Is Just A Delay
    Remember we reported that Google is investigating the reports around SEOs noticing a spike in the Crawled, Not Indexed types of notices in the Google Search Console reports, when in fact, the pages may be indexed? Google's response is that there are different delays in the reporting in Search Console.
  • Google Tests Query Based Google Suggest Footers
    It looks like Google is testing in the Google Suggest autocompletion a dynamic query based footer. Based on some queries, Google will customize the footer of the autocompletion drop down, to show a Google logo that represents the query.
  • Google Tests Short Videos On Desktop Results
    Google Search is now testing displaying the short videos we spotted on mobile almost a year ago, on desktop search results. I personally cannot replicate but Brodie Clark spotted it and shared this screenshot on Twitter.
  • Google: SEO Is All About Not Requiring Search Engines To Read Your Mind
    John Mueller of Google had a nice one liner that I thought would be useful to highlight here. He said on Twitter "SEO is all about not requiring search engines to read your mind."
  • Vlog #141: Charley Spektor On Google Search Console vs Other Tools & Proof Of Concept SEO
    In part one spoke about Charley Spektor's background and the joys of working on the Home Depot project and link building. Then in part two we spoke about Search Console helping us fine keyword opportunities and the important of content pillar pages...
  • Photos: NYC Googlers Returning To Office
    Google has been slowly opening the offices to limited number of Googlers over the past couple of months and it seems like a nice number of New York City based Googlers started to come in over the past

