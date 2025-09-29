Daily Search Forum Recap: September 29, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says old domain name history needs time to shake off. Google Shopping has this new Ask Stores AI chat feature. Google AI Mode now lets you opt into agentic capabilities. Google Business Profile suspensions are increasing. Google to remove more hotel/lodging listings with inaccurate pricing.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Old Domain History/State Needs Time To Be Shaken Off
    We covered the topic of taking over an old domain name from someone else and how that can sometimes be problematic in the Google SEO world. But here is a more recent comment from John Mueller of Google that is more encouraging on the topic.
  • Google Shopping Ask Stores AI Chat
    Google seems to be testing or rolling out a new AI chat feature labeled "Ask Stores" within Google Shopping. The AI chat feature lets you "Ask about hard-to-find items, shopping, styling, home finds, trending pieces, brands, selling, and more."
  • Google AI Mode Agentic Capabilities Opt In
    On Friday, I reported on some folks gaining access to agentic features in AI Mode. Well, Robby Stein from Google announced later that day that anyone in the US can now opt into Agentic capabilities in AI Mode.
  • Google Business Profile Suspensions Spike
    A number of local SEOs are noticing a lift in the number of suspensions they are dealing with in Google Business Profiles. Many local SEOs are reporting that they are dealing with these suspensions and reinstatements more often now than before.
  • Google To Remove More Lodging Listings With Inaccurate Prices
    Google said it will be strict in enforcing accurate pricing for lodging listings on Google, both for ads and free booking links. There is no policy change but they will have a "higher standards for price accuracy."
  • Samba Dancers Back At Google
    Here are two videos of a recent event at the Google office where you have Samba dancers doing their dance. Google had Samba dancers at their offices in Ireland before, so this isn't totally new.

