Daily Search Forum Recap: September 29, 2023

Google launched a new user agent to let you block your content from Bard or other AI Google projects, its named Google-Extended. Google rolled out new algorithm updates for SGE and the about this result feature as well. Google Ads email shows pressure from ad VP on the Chrome team. Google local chat with an agent is expanding. Bing Chat history for personalized answers seems to only work on Edge. Wix now supports IndexNow. And I posted the weekly video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google-Extended Is The New Google Crawler To Block Bard Or Google AI
Google has announced a new Googlebot, a new Google crawler, named Google-Extended that you can use to control if your content can help improve Bard and Vertex AI generative APIs or future Google AI products. So if you want to disallow Bard from using your content, you specify so in your robots.txt with the user agent Google-Extended.
- Google Local Chat With A Live Agent Rolling Out?
In May we reported Google was testing a "chat with a live agent" button for some local panels within Google Search. Well, that feature might be rolling out more fully now.
- Google Rolls Out Updates To The Search Generative Experience Including Algorithm Improvements
Google has rolled out some updates to the Search Generative Experience (SGE) the company announced on its blog. One update is that SGE should now respond with higher-quality, more accurate responses, the second update is to write responses on sensitive topics based on Google's quality and safety principles. Google also released the about this result feature for AI SGE responses.
- Bing Chat History For Personalized Answers Only For Edge Now
Last week, we reported about the new Bing Chat personalized answers feature that uses your chat history to give you a more tailored answer to your queries. But that might only work in Edge, Microsoft's browser.
- IndexNow Added To Wix
Wix now supports IndexNow, the Microsoft initiative to make indexing more efficient and faster. With that, Microsoft said, "more than 60 million websites are publishing over 1.4 billion URLs per day to the IndexNow API."
- Google Ads VP Emails Chrome & Search Team For Ranking Tweaks & Query Injections From Chrome
A new email was leaked as part of the DOJ investigation, this was was from Jerry Dischler, the Vice President of Google Ads. The email was to Prabhakar Raghavan, who leads up all of search including Google Search and Google Ads but also to the leads of the Chrome team.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google September Helpful Content Update Done, SGE Updates, Links Not A Top Ranking Factor, Bing Hiding Ads & Google’s 25th Birthday
This week in search, Google finished rolling out the September 2023 helpful content update, which seemed to target SEO-first, search engine-first content in a big way. Google won't be rolling back that update, if you were wondering...
- Human Art At Google
Here is a photo from the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. You can see a side view of this art project shows a human silhouette of sorts. I have not seen this yet but
