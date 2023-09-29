Daily Search Forum Recap: September 29, 2023

Sep 29, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched a new user agent to let you block your content from Bard or other AI Google projects, its named Google-Extended. Google rolled out new algorithm updates for SGE and the about this result feature as well. Google Ads email shows pressure from ad VP on the Chrome team. Google local chat with an agent is expanding. Bing Chat history for personalized answers seems to only work on Edge. Wix now supports IndexNow. And I posted the weekly video recap.

