Daily Search Forum Recap: September 23, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #86: Martin Splitt Of Google On SEO Mythbusting & His History
Martin Splitt and I decided to make the interview very intimate, so we chatted a bit in one of the Google sleep pods at the New York office. This was a while back, in November 2019...
- Early Signs Of A Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update On September 23rd
I am seeing signs both in terms of SEO community chatter and the automated tracking tools of another Google search ranking algorithm update. Unlike the last one, where all the tools were spiking but the community chatter was at the same level of the tools, this one seems to have support of both the community and the tracking tools.
- Google Doesn't Rank Sites Hosting On Google Cloud Higher
Google's John Mueller had to say after he disputed that cheap and shared hosting does not influence your rankings, that hosting on Google Cloud servers won't give you a ranking boost. He said on Twitter "we don't do anything special for hosting on Google Cloud."
- Google Updates Document On How Reviews Impact Local Rankings
Google has slightly updated the document on the local ranking factors, specifically the section around how reviews impact local rankings. The change was from "will probably improve" to "can improve" local rankings in the document.
- Google Merchant Center Image Policy Enforcement Going On The Item Level
Google has announced that the image policy enforcement in Google Merchant Center is now longer going to be on the account-level and will switch to item-level disapprovals. So disapprovals will be on a more granular basis going forward.
- New Google Supported Shipping Details Schema Markup
Google announced yesterday that you no longer need to use Google Merchant Center to communicate your shipping details in the product search results. Now you can use new shipping detail schema markup to do the same thing.
- Google Dongles
This looks like an old photo of some old Google swag that was before its time. Before the time of needing dongles and adapters. I guess there was really never a time before we needed adapters or dong
