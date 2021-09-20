Daily Search Forum Recap: September 20, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We may have had yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update the end of last week. Google has upset the automotive industry with new search features that may hurt car dealers. Google explained the importance of author bylines for articles. Google also said it doesn't make sense to remove old news articles from news sites. Also, I am offline the next two days for a holiday - all stories over the next two days will be prescheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Expedia Group Is Spending More on Google Paid Search, Skift

Search Features

Mozilla tests Microsoft Bing as the default Firefox search engine, Bleeping Computer

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.