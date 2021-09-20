Daily Search Forum Recap: September 20, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We may have had yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update the end of last week. Google has upset the automotive industry with new search features that may hurt car dealers. Google explained the importance of author bylines for articles. Google also said it doesn't make sense to remove old news articles from news sites. Also, I am offline the next two days for a holiday - all stories over the next two days will be prescheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Possible Google Algorithm Update On September 16th & 17th
We may have had another Google search ranking algorithm update this past Thursday and Friday - over Yom Kippur day and Friday. The chatter was somewhat limited but there is chatter and the tools mostly show signs of a small update on the 16th and 17th of September.
- Google's New Automobile Search Features Upset The Automobile Retail Industry
Google seems to have rolled out new automobile search features that show more details specifications without sourcing where it found those specs. It may be some data relationship but supposedly this data isn't as easy to come back as one might have thought.
- Google On Importance Of Bylines For Trust On Articles
Lily Ray asked John Mueller of Google what does one do if the author of a piece of content does not want their name on the content because of fear of being harassed or worse. Should you leave the author byline off or will it hurt that page in terms of ranking.
- Google: Don't Remove Old News From Your News Site For SEO Reasons
Google's John Mueller said he would not recommend that you remove old content or old news from your news site for SEO reasons. He said "I don't think you would get a lot of value out of removing just old news."
- Vlog #138: Dan Shure On Featured Snippets & Buying Sites For SEO
In part one, Dan Shure and I spoke about Google core update and in part two we spoke about using buyer guides for SEO. In part three, we dive into featured snippets and buying websites for SEO.
- Yoshka & Stan At the GooglePlex
Here is a photo from Louis Gray of Google of the Google dinosaur, Stan, with a new friend named Yoshka. Yoshka looks like a dog. They are enjoying the summer weather with their BBQ gear in place.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don't see us publishing research on titles found on web-pages, IMO there are so many more interesting research topics out there. Certainly not compared to so many of the neat topics in the IR space, such as I he, John Mueller on Twitter
- I think that will be hard to change -- though at least it seems like more brands are watching out for a domain name before picking a name. Picking cute words, typos, or "SEO keywords" as brand or, John Mueller on Twitter
- It's now easier than ever to create a Display campaign! We're bringing together the best of standard and Smart Display campaigns, and adding more controls and flexibility so you can better reach your audience across the web. L, Google Ads on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Mozilla tests Bing as the default search engine for 1% of users
- SEO testing for continuous improvement; Friday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics 4 Tutorial for Beginners (2021), Analytics Mania
- How to Track Conversions with Google Analytics 4: 7 Best Practices, Databox Blog
Industry & Business
- Google at the UN General Assembly, Google Blog
- Apple and Google Remove a Navalny Voting App to Appease Russia, Wired
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Do Images Impact Ranking on Google? [Case Study], Sterling Sky Inc
- How to Measure Distance and Area in Google Maps, Guiding Tech
Mobile & Voice
- Billboards show how Pixel 6 & 6 Pro designs, screens differ, 9to5Google
- 3 new time-saving Assistant tricks to try on Android, Computerworld
SEO
- Cannibalization, Moz
- How to 301 Redirect URLs with an .htaccess File, Semrush
- Personalization & SEO: How to Optimize for Personalized Search, The Gray
PPC
Search Features
- Mozilla tests Microsoft Bing as the default Firefox search engine, Bleeping Computer
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.