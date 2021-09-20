Daily Search Forum Recap: September 20, 2021

Sep 20, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We may have had yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update the end of last week. Google has upset the automotive industry with new search features that may hurt car dealers. Google explained the importance of author bylines for articles. Google also said it doesn't make sense to remove old news articles from news sites. Also, I am offline the next two days for a holiday - all stories over the next two days will be prescheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Possible Google Algorithm Update On September 16th & 17th
    We may have had another Google search ranking algorithm update this past Thursday and Friday - over Yom Kippur day and Friday. The chatter was somewhat limited but there is chatter and the tools mostly show signs of a small update on the 16th and 17th of September.
  • Google's New Automobile Search Features Upset The Automobile Retail Industry
    Google seems to have rolled out new automobile search features that show more details specifications without sourcing where it found those specs. It may be some data relationship but supposedly this data isn't as easy to come back as one might have thought.
  • Google On Importance Of Bylines For Trust On Articles
    Lily Ray asked John Mueller of Google what does one do if the author of a piece of content does not want their name on the content because of fear of being harassed or worse. Should you leave the author byline off or will it hurt that page in terms of ranking.
  • Google: Don't Remove Old News From Your News Site For SEO Reasons
    Google's John Mueller said he would not recommend that you remove old content or old news from your news site for SEO reasons. He said "I don't think you would get a lot of value out of removing just old news."
  • Vlog #138: Dan Shure On Featured Snippets & Buying Sites For SEO
    In part one, Dan Shure and I spoke about Google core update and in part two we spoke about using buyer guides for SEO. In part three, we dive into featured snippets and buying websites for SEO.
  • Yoshka & Stan At the GooglePlex
    Here is a photo from Louis Gray of Google of the Google dinosaur, Stan, with a new friend named Yoshka. Yoshka looks like a dog. They are enjoying the summer weather with their BBQ gear in place.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #138: Dan Shure On Featured Snippets & Buying Sites For SEO
 
blog comments powered by Disqus