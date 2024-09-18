Daily Search Forum Recap: September 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search will soon show if an image is AI-generated, edited with photo editing software or taken by a camera. Google Search Console has a bug showing product snippet search appearances in the search performance report again. Google Ads announced negative keywords for PMax, new insights, expanding more AI features and more. Google Local Service Ads validation logic for bids email. Bing is testing scrollable search result snippets.
Google Ads Gains Negative Keywords, Insights, Reporting To PMax & Much More
Google Ads announced a number of new features and updates to the ad platform this morning at DMEXCO in Europe. These include negative keywords coming to Performance Max campaigns, new insights and reporting, expanding AI features and much more.
Google Search To Label Images As AI Generated, Edited Or Taken With Camera
Google Search will soon label images as AI-generated, edited with photo editing software or if it was taken with a camera in the image search results. This label will be added to the about this image feature, according to The Verge who spoke to Laurie Richardson, vice president of trust and safety at Google.
Google Search Console Product Snippets Report Surge Again, Likely A Bug
It looks like we are seeing another surge in the Google Search Console Search Performance report when you filter by the product snippets search appearance filter. We had this happen in May of this year, it was a bug that Google fixed, and now we are seeing it happen again.
Bing Search Result Snippets That Are Scrollable
Bing now lets you scroll within a specific search result snippet. So if you are looking at a specific search result, that specific snippet, you can scroll through, until you get to the next snippet.
Google LSAs Changes In Validation Logic For Bid Modifications
Some advertisers received an email from Google this week with the subject line, "Changes in validation logic for bid modifications." This email was sent to Google Local Service Ads advertisers who potentially used the API for that service.
Dancers At The Google App Summit
Here is a video of dancers, they seem hired and not Googlers, dancing at a Google event named the App Summit. I found this on Instagram and found it a bit weird but what do I know.
- Add-ons is intended to be the place to access more advanced features such as custom reports, loyalty programs, and rules & supplemental data sources., AdsLiaison on X
- Bluish background when selecting items in the "People Also Search For" section, Deepak Yadav on X
- Google did some fall cleaning for its Google Search Console data anomalies page, Barry Schwartz on X
- In the UK suspected review abuse can lead to a 30 day review ban, Mike Blumenthal on X
- It’s additive. To be clear, advertiser’s data is already protected by robust security measures. But confidential matching employs newer privacy enhancing technologies – confidential computing and TEEs – and pro, AdsLiaison on X
- My latest research says no, service areas are still not a ranking factor., Darren Shaw on LinkedIn
- Tobias from @audisto did a bunch of JS rendering analysis across multiple search engines. Google Mobile uses a different pixel density, can do 10mm pixels high, and 1648 pixels in width., Mic King on X
- We've added a new "reasoning" focus (beta) on Perplexity for Pro users. It will use the new OpenAI o1-mini. There is no search integration yet. The model is slow, and usage is limited because of rate limits. It is good for puzzles,, Aravind Srinivas on X
- 4 Google Performance Max updates: New insights and reporting
- Google brings negative keyword exclusions to Performance Max
- Meta gives advertisers new ad tools ahead of holidays
- Google Ads ad copy: what works and what doesn’t in 2024
- Why is this ranking on Google?
- 4 initiatives to combat AI-driven SEO traffic losses
- A guide to creating social media videos (for search and beyond)
Feedback:
