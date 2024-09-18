Daily Search Forum Recap: September 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search will soon show if an image is AI-generated, edited with photo editing software or taken by a camera. Google Search Console has a bug showing product snippet search appearances in the search performance report again. Google Ads announced negative keywords for PMax, new insights, expanding more AI features and more. Google Local Service Ads validation logic for bids email. Bing is testing scrollable search result snippets.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Gains Negative Keywords, Insights, Reporting To PMax & Much More
    Google Ads announced a number of new features and updates to the ad platform this morning at DMEXCO in Europe. These include negative keywords coming to Performance Max campaigns, new insights and reporting, expanding AI features and much more.
  • Google Search To Label Images As AI Generated, Edited Or Taken With Camera
    Google Search will soon label images as AI-generated, edited with photo editing software or if it was taken with a camera in the image search results. This label will be added to the about this image feature, according to The Verge who spoke to Laurie Richardson, vice president of trust and safety at Google.
  • Google Search Console Product Snippets Report Surge Again, Likely A Bug
    It looks like we are seeing another surge in the Google Search Console Search Performance report when you filter by the product snippets search appearance filter. We had this happen in May of this year, it was a bug that Google fixed, and now we are seeing it happen again.
  • Bing Search Result Snippets That Are Scrollable
    Bing now lets you scroll within a specific search result snippet. So if you are looking at a specific search result, that specific snippet, you can scroll through, until you get to the next snippet.
  • Google LSAs Changes In Validation Logic For Bid Modifications
    Some advertisers received an email from Google this week with the subject line, "Changes in validation logic for bid modifications." This email was sent to Google Local Service Ads advertisers who potentially used the API for that service.
  • Dancers At The Google App Summit
    Here is a video of dancers, they seem hired and not Googlers, dancing at a Google event named the App Summit. I found this on Instagram and found it a bit weird but what do I know.

