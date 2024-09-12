Daily Search Forum Recap: September 12, 2024

Sep 12, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I covered some old statements from former Googlers on Navboost from Hacker News. Google replaced the cache link with links to the Wayback Machine, but they are deep inside. Google says it doesn't use Exif data for ranking. Google updated its Indexing API docs warning not to abuse the API or else. Google has had this get definitions box for a while.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Ex-Googler Forum Statements On Google Navboost
    In my interview with Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, I tried to get more details on Navboost and how it plays a roll in core updates and general rankings. I was pretty much shot down (I am a good loser). That being said, here are some old posts from ex-Googlers (from what I can tell) on the topic of Navboost from the Hacker News forums.
  • Google Indexing API: Submissions Go Undergo Rigorous Spam Detection
    Google has updated its Indexing API documentation to add a few things but the largest update talks about how "all submissions through the Indexing API undergo rigorous spam detection." Plus, it says that attempts to abuse the Indexing API "may result in access being revoked."
  • Google Replaced Cache Link With Internet Archive's Wayback Machine
    After Google has angered tons of SEOs and searchers over removing the cache link from the search result snippets, Google decided several months later to add links to Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. This will give you snapshots in time of what that webpage looked like, but it is not powered by Google.
  • Google's Martin Splitt: We Do Not Use Exif Data For Ranking
    Over the years Google has been wishy-washy on if they use or do not use Exif (Exchangeable image file format) data for rankings. In 2014, Google's Matt Cutts said Google can parse the data and reserves the right to use it. But in 2019, Gary Illyes from Google said it was not used for rankings. Now in 2024, Martin Splitt of Google said it is not used for rankings.
  • Google: Get Definitions & Translations As You Search
    Google is now notifying some searchers of a translation feature within the search results. It says, "Get definitions and translations as you search. Select words to get definitions & translations without leaving the page."

  • Google Silence Phone Boxes
    We saw the Google silence box before, but it was one box. Now here are photos of many of them, also in the Google Paris, France office.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 12, 2024

Sep 12, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's Martin Splitt: We Do Not Use Exif Data For Ranking

Sep 12, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Ex-Googler Forum Statements On Google Navboost

Sep 12, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Indexing API: Submissions Go Undergo Rigorous Spam Detection

Sep 12, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google: Get Definitions & Translations As You Search

Sep 12, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Replaced Cache Link With Internet Archive's Wayback Machine

Sep 12, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google's Martin Splitt: We Do Not Use Exif Data For Ranking

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.