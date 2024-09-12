Daily Search Forum Recap: September 12, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Ex-Googler Forum Statements On Google Navboost

In my interview with Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, I tried to get more details on Navboost and how it plays a roll in core updates and general rankings. I was pretty much shot down (I am a good loser). That being said, here are some old posts from ex-Googlers (from what I can tell) on the topic of Navboost from the Hacker News forums.

Google has updated its Indexing API documentation to add a few things but the largest update talks about how "all submissions through the Indexing API undergo rigorous spam detection." Plus, it says that attempts to abuse the Indexing API "may result in access being revoked."

After Google has angered tons of SEOs and searchers over removing the cache link from the search result snippets, Google decided several months later to add links to Internet Archive's Wayback Machine. This will give you snapshots in time of what that webpage looked like, but it is not powered by Google.

Over the years Google has been wishy-washy on if they use or do not use Exif (Exchangeable image file format) data for rankings. In 2014, Google's Matt Cutts said Google can parse the data and reserves the right to use it. But in 2019, Gary Illyes from Google said it was not used for rankings. Now in 2024, Martin Splitt of Google said it is not used for rankings.

Google is now notifying some searchers of a translation feature within the search results. It says, "Get definitions and translations as you search. Select words to get definitions & translations without leaving the page."

We saw the Google silence box before, but it was one box. Now here are photos of many of them, also in the Google Paris, France office.

